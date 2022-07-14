Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,531.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

