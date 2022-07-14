Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

PHM opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

