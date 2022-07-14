iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) vs. Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Head-To-Head Survey

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) and Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get iQIYI alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iQIYI and Redbox Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI 1 2 4 0 2.43 Redbox Entertainment 1 2 1 0 2.00

iQIYI presently has a consensus target price of $8.59, indicating a potential upside of 114.11%. Redbox Entertainment has a consensus target price of 7.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.72%. Given iQIYI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iQIYI is more favorable than Redbox Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of iQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

iQIYI has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redbox Entertainment has a beta of -2.45, indicating that its share price is 345% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iQIYI and Redbox Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI $4.74 billion 0.68 -$968.14 million ($0.93) -4.31 Redbox Entertainment $288.54 million 0.79 -$112.79 million N/A N/A

Redbox Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iQIYI.

Profitability

This table compares iQIYI and Redbox Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI -15.85% -62.47% -9.14% Redbox Entertainment N/A N/A -44.63%

Summary

iQIYI beats Redbox Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also provides membership, content distribution, and online advertising services. In addition, it operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting service that enables users to follow their favorite hosts, celebrities, and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite, an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc. operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses. It also produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its film distribution label, Redbox Entertainment, LLC, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across the company's services, as well as through third party digital services. In addition, the company offers transactional and ad-supported digital streaming services, which include Redbox On Demand, a transactional service that provides digital rental or purchase of new release and catalog movies and TV content; Redbox Free On Demand, an ad-supported service providing free movies and TV shows on demand; and Redbox Free Live TV, an ad-supported television service giving access to approximately 100 linear channels. The company is based in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.