IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. IQVIA has set its Q2 guidance at $2.35-2.42 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $9.95-10.25 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.18.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,543,000 after buying an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

