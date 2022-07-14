iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a growth of 20,720.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $52.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

