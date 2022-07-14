iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $29.92 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.
