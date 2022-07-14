iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the June 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $29.92 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

