iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.32. Approximately 35,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 424,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,600,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,421,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000.
