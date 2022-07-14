iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.30

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 309542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

