iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Head to Head Survey

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics $344.77 million 2.65 $214.52 million $7.81 3.29 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

iTeos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.18%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A 64.68% 40.01% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

