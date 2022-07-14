Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Update

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 5,566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jackpot Digital stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Jackpot Digital has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital (Get Rating)

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. Its iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; sixteen slot machine games with 5-reels, 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.