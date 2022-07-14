Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.86 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $149.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,550,000 after purchasing an additional 242,606 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,287 shares of company stock worth $7,923,242 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

