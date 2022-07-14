JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.51

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and traded as low as $11.19. JBS shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 32,381 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 49.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.3666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. JBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

