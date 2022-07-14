Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Update

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. JBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3666 per share. This is an increase from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. JBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

