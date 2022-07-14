Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

FHI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,945 shares of company stock worth $2,014,998. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

