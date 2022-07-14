Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $151.59 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

