Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $15.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $14.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.51.

MTB opened at $154.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

