Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalent in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CTLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of CTLT opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

