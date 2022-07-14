Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

DAL opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $7,325,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

