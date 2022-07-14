Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fresnillo plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Fresnillo’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.70) to GBX 850 ($10.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($14.57) price objective (up from GBX 1,175 ($13.97)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($8.92) to GBX 780 ($9.28) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $951.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

