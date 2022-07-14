Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Land Securities Group plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Land Securities Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Land Securities Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

LSGOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.10) to GBX 830 ($9.87) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

