Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newcrest Mining Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newcrest Mining in a research note issued on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Newcrest Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newcrest Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.
NCMGY stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.
