Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syneos Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $71.24 on Wednesday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.