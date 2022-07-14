Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 38,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 831,876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 190,673 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.