Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.99. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $22.33 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.85.

SBNY opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

