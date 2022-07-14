Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

FITB opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

