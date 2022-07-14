Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

FRC opened at $148.35 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

