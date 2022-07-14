Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree Investments’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

WETF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $717.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 99,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 787.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

