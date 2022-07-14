Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

