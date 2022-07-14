Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $14.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $15.00 per share.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $144.23 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -30.52%.

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.