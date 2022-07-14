Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $14.90 per share.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

NYSE CB opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

