Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Great Portland Estates Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Great Portland Estates’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Great Portland Estates’ FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPEAF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.15.

GPEAF opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

