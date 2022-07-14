Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.50.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $280.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.73. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

