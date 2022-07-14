Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SMC Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SMC in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

SMC stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. SMC has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

