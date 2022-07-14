Barclays Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Equal Weight

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut JELD-WEN from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 11,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,351. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.19.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares in the company, valued at $143,078,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

