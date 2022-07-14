JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $121.00

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 120.40 ($1.43). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,067,337 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £798.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

