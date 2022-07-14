John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT) Trading Down 0.4%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:PDT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 53,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 79,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

