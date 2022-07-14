John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Hits New 12-Month High at $605.00

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 605 ($7.20) and last traded at GBX 598 ($7.11), with a volume of 5339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.14).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 596.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 517.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,285.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

In related news, insider Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.03), for a total transaction of £295,500 ($351,451.00).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; and ground services, including passenger check-in, customer relations, VIP meet and greet, executive lounges, ramp handling, baggage sorting, loading and tracing, de-icing services, cabin cleaning and presentation, asset maintenance, and aircraft washing services, as well as cargo forwarding services.

