Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $461.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

