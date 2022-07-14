Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

