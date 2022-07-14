Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after buying an additional 948,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $461.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

