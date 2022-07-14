JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $706.95

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 706.95 ($8.41) and traded as low as GBX 694 ($8.25). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 698 ($8.30), with a volume of 186,324 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 417.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 728.44.
About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)
