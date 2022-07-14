JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $706.95

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 706.95 ($8.41) and traded as low as GBX 694 ($8.25). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 698 ($8.30), with a volume of 186,324 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 417.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 728.44.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.