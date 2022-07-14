JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.18. The company has a market cap of $318.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.4% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,262.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 337,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 333,564 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.