JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

