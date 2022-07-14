JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Boosted by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

