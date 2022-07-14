JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $104.75

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.75 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.24). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.24), with a volume of 702,734 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3,480.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.81.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)
