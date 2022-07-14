Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,126.72

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,126.72 ($13.40) and traded as low as GBX 1,117 ($13.28). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,141 ($13.57), with a volume of 93,042 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($22.36) to GBX 1,400 ($16.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.27) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,339.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,917.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.