Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:KAVL opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Kaival Brands Innovations Group in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the Unites States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS Product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in different flavors.

