Kanzhun (BZ) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kanzhun to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Kanzhun alerts:

This table compares Kanzhun and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% Kanzhun Competitors -374.01% -15.08% -5.27%

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kanzhun and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million -$168.07 million -9.01 Kanzhun Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 19.36

Kanzhun’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A Kanzhun Competitors 665 3629 8915 250 2.65

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Kanzhun’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kanzhun peers beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Kanzhun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.