Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Short Interest Down 64.4% in June

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 64.4% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KSPN stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Kaspien has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaspien will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

