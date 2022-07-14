KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $34.73

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

KB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 316.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.